FRANKFURT Aug 22 Lithuania has ordered 88 Boxer armoured fighting vehicles from Rheinmetall, the German defence group said on Monday, making it the third NATO country after Germany and the Netherlands to field the vehicles.

The order is worth around 390 million euros ($440 million) and is set to run from 2017 to 2021, Rheinmetall said. ($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)