FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Rheinmetall strikes ammunition deal with German Bundeswehr
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
Politics
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Science
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
Arts & Entertainment
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 18, 2017 / 9:20 AM / in a day

Rheinmetall strikes ammunition deal with German Bundeswehr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - Defence group Rheinmetall cinched a deal to supply the German army with ammunition that it said could result in an order volume "well into the three-digit million euro range" in the medium term.

Under the framework agreement, the Bundeswehr has ordered 5,000 rounds of DM11 service ammunition valued at 45 million euros ($51.9 million), Rheinmetall said on Tuesday.

In the short term, the next order is likely to be for 120 mm practice ammunition, it said.

This is the fourth Bundeswehr contract Rheinmetall has announced this month. It has said it will supply the army with equipment for Puma infantry fighting vehicles and with 2,200 trucks, and it will upgrade its Boxer command vehicles.

In May, it also said it had won an ammunition order worth 12 million euros to supply ammunition and accessories for the Bundeswehr's Puma infantry fighting vehicle.

$1 = 0.8677 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.