FRANKFURT Jan 19 German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall is "highly confident" of reaching its 2015 goals, according to a presentation published on its website on Tuesday.

Rheinmetall expects a 9 percent increase in sales to about 5.1 billion euros ($5.6 billion) and a 1.6 percentage-point increase in its operational profit margin to slightly above 5 percent as heightened global conflicts drive demand for arms.

The group is due to publish preliminary 2015 figures next month and its annual report on March 17. ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)