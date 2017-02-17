FRANKFURT Feb 17 German and U.S. defence groups Rheinmetall and Raytheon have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate globally on defence technology, they said in a joint statement on Friday.

The partnership should bring together Raytheon's market-leading position in air-defence systems and guided missiles with Rheinmetall's expertise in combat and defence systems, army weapons and munitions, they said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)