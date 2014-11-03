FRANKFURT Nov 3 Rheinmetall cut its 2014 earnings forecast for a second time, citing cost overruns at a Scandinavian unit, provisions related to a naval weapons deals and a shift in sales to lower-margin products.

The defence group said on Monday it now saw full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special items, coming to 150 million euros ($187.5 million), compared with a previous guidance for 200-220 million.

Rheinmetall had already slashed its 2014 earnings forecast in August, after the German government withdrew its approval for a contract with Russia and the group shifted some of its automotive business to a joint venture.

($1 = 0.8001 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)