FRANKFURT Feb 19 Germany's Rheinmetall beat its reduced profit guidance and analysts' forecasts for 2014 as strong growth at its automotive division outweighed problems at its defence division.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were 160 million euros ($183 million), or 102 million euros including one-offs, Rheinmetall said on Thursday. Sales rose 6 percent to 4.69 billion euros, beating the Reuters poll average. ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)