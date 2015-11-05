FRANKFURT Nov 5 German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall lifted its full-year sales and profit forecasts, saying it saw defence spending rising in many countries after years of constraint.

Rheinmetall said on Thursday it now expected sales of 5.1 billion euros ($5.5 billion), up from its previous forecast of 5 billion euros, and an operating profit margin of slightly above 5 percent, instead of around 5 percent.

"Despite the budgetary constraints in many western countries, some European states are ... again investing more in modernising their armed forces," Rheinmetall said, pointing to the Ukraine conflict as one driver of higher military spending.

For the third quarter, Rheinmetall reported a 9 percent rise in sales to 1.19 billion euros and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 61 million euros versus a loss of 7 million a year ago, beating average forecasts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)