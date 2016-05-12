FRANKFURT May 12 German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall's order backlog reached a new high of 7.3 billion euros ($8.3 billion) at the end of the first quarter as defence budgets showed signs of rising, the company said on Thursday.

Sales rose 2 percent, adjusted for currency effects, to 1.18 billion euros, while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) jumped 41 percent to 31 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected sales of 1.22 billion euros and EBIT of 34 million on average.

($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)