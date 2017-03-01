UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 1 German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall reported a better-than-expected 23 percent year-on-year jump in 2016 operating profit on Wednesday, driven by its defence unit.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were 353 million euros ($373 million), above the 342 million-euro average estimate in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9476 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Joshua Franklin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources