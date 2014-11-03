* Rheinmetall cuts guidance a second time in three months

* Cuts forecast for defence ops, raises automotive guidance

* Cuts adj EBIT forecast to 150 mln euros from 200-220 mln

* Shares fall 11 percent, to lowest in almost three years (Adds new forecast for automotive business, share price)

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 Rheinmetall cut its 2014 earnings forecast for a second time as its strong automotive business fails to offset cost overruns and lower margins at its defence division, pushing its shares close to a three-year low.

The company said on Monday it now expected full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special items, of 150 million euros ($187.5 million), compared with a previous forecast of 200-220 million euros.

Its share price dropped as much as 11 percent to 30.405 euros, its lowest level since Nov. 25 2011, and were down 8.9 percent by 1504 GMT.

Rheinmetall had already cut its 2014 earnings forecast in August, after the German government withdrew its approval for a contract with Russia and the group shifted some of its automotive business to a joint venture.

It said on Monday that it now expected its automotive business to generate 2014 operating profit of 180 million euros, up from a previous forecast for 155-165 million, thanks to demand for fuel-saving technology and last year's restructuring.

But due to unexpected cost overruns in development projects at a Scandinavian subsidiary, provisions for potential warranty claims from a deal with naval weapons and a shift in sales to lower-margin products, it now sees its defence business posting an operating loss of 10 million euros.

It had previously forecast a profit of 65-75 million euros at the business.

In the first nine months of the year, group EBIT came to 23 million euros, up from a loss of 2 million in the same period a year earlier, Rheinmetall said. The group is due to publish full third-quarter financial results on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8001 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Pravin Char)