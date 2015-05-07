FRANKFURT May 7 Germany's Rheinmetall said a 14 percent rise in first-quarter sales helped lift operating profit to a forecast-beating 22 million euros ($26.13 million) as orders rebounded at its defence division and auto sales rose.

Rheinmetall said its troubled defence division would return to profit in 2015. The company warned twice on profits last year as Germany placed tighter restrictions on arms exports, forcing it to abandon plans to supply a training centre for Russia.

Sales at Rheinmetall's defence operations rose 23 percent in the first quarter to 509 million euros, helping to narrow the division's loss before interest and taxes to 28 million euros, from 42 million a year ago.

Overall Rheinmetall Group posted a first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 22 million euros, beating analyst estimates in a Reuters poll, thanks to a 20 percent rise in EBIT at the automotive division.

The company reiterated it expects consolidated sales of between 4.8 billion euros and 5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Noah Barkin)