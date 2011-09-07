(Adds quote and background)

VIENNA, Sept 7 RHI AG Chief Executive Henning E. Jensen resigned as chief executive of the Austrian fireproof materials maker on Wednesday at his own request, the company said.

"The supervisory board of RHI AG accepted his resignation and appointed Mr. Franz Struzl new Chairman of the Management Board with effect from September 8, 2011," it added in a statement, which did not give any reason for the resignation.

Struzl, 69, is a former chief executive at steel products group Voestalpine. Most recently he managed Villares Metals in Brazil, a company of the Böhler-Uddeholm Group, RHI said. (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)