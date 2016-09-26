(Adds detail, background)
VIENNA, Sept 26 Chemicals industry veteran
Stefan Borgas will become chief executive of Austrian fire-proof
material maker RHI as of Dec. 1, the company said on
Monday.
Borgas, 52, will replace Franz Struzl, who has run the
company for the past five years but been ill since June.
Borgas spent 14 years at German chemicals giant BASF
before becoming the chief of Switzerland's Lonza
Group in 2004 and the boss of Israel Chemicals
in 2012.
Struzl's contract was initially going to end at the end of
next year. He will resign on Nov. 30 and act as a consultant to
the company once he has fully recovered, RHI said.
RHI's shares fell as much as 6 percent to a four week low,
underperforming the Austrian blue-chip-index ATX which
was 0.9 percent lower at 1009 GMT.
The shares had gained 17 percent since the company raised
its full year guidance in August, saying it expected an
operating margin of roughly 8 percent, which corresponds to an
increase by roughly one percentage point compared with the
previous year.
After joining potash supplier ICL four years ago, Borgas had
to find a strategy to operate in an environment of slumping
potash prices.
He battled Israel's government over plans to heavily tax
mining companies. He also tried to cut costs, freeze about $2
billion of investments in Israel and expanded ICL's operations
abroad.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by
Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)