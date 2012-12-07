Turkey's Koc Holding says 2016 net profit 3.46 billion lira
ISTANBUL, Feb 17 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Friday its net profit dipped to 3.46 billion lira in 2016 from 3.57 billion a year earlier.
VIENNA Dec 7 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is cutting its stake in Austrian fireproof materials maker RHI AG, RHI said on Friday.
RHI said it had been informed by the Raiffeisen group that RBI had agreed to sell its nearly 2.9 million shares in RHI. Half of that stake would be divested by Dec. 7, it added, leaving RBI with a stake of around 3.6 percent.
An RBI spokesman said the shares were sold to small number of financial investors and that he would not rule out a further reduction in its RHI holding.
Raiffeisen got the shares as part of an RHI restructuring in 2010.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
ISTANBUL, Feb 17 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Friday its net profit dipped to 3.46 billion lira in 2016 from 3.57 billion a year earlier.
MUMBAI, Feb 17 India's central bank needs to ensure that the hard earned gains with regard to macro-economic stability are maintained and able to withstand global financial volatility, said Governor Urjit Patel in an interview to CNBC-TV18 news channel.
* FY net interest income HK$11.1 billion versus hk$11.93 billion