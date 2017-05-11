VIENNA May 11 Fireproof industrial materials
maker RHI reported a better-than-expected 20 percent
increase in first-quarter operating profit, helped by a
friendlier market environment and higher utilization of
production capacities.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 32.6 million
euros ($35.42 million) in the three months through March, versus
analyst expectations of 29.9 million, the group said on
Thursday.
RHI, which plans to take over Brazilian rival Magnesita
in a $500 million deal, said it expects to
have a clearer picture of the outcome of the regulatory approval
proceedings around the end of the first half of 2017.
($1 = 0.9203 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Sunil Nair)