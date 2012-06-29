By Isabell Witt
| LONDON, June 29
LONDON, June 29 Private equity firm Bain Capital
is in exclusive talks to buy Italian auto-parts distributor
Rhiag from Alpha Associes in what could be the first Italian
leveraged buyout (LBO) in more than a year, people close to the
transaction said on Friday.
The sale could value Rhiag at over 500 million euros ($621
million) or over 6.25 times the company's roughly 80 million
euros of earnings, the people said.
Bain declined to comment, while Alpha could not immediately
be reached for comment.
The deal could be financed with debt of over 240 million
euros or over 3 times earnings, provided by a club of European
banks. However, banks have not yet underwritten the debt due to
concerns about financing an LBO in Italy or other peripheral
European countries, where a sovereign debt crisis has sapped
dealmaking, the people added.
The last LBO in Italy was signed in May 2011 when BC
Partners acquired Italian clothing retailer Gruppo Coin for 930
million euros.
Rhiag, which also generates revenues outside Italy, tried to
list on the stock exchange in May 2011, but the initial public
offering was pulled due to adverse market conditions. The IPO
had valued the company at between 326.5 million and 398 million
euros.
Alpha acquired Rhiag in a 2007 buyout. The deal was financed
with 255 million euros of debt, provided by ING, Natixis, GE and
IKB, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
($1 = 0.8047 euros)
(Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by Mark Potter)