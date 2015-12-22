BRIEF-Innova Gaming Group Inc's special committee launches strategic review process
* Innova's special committee launches strategic review process
Dec 22 Auto parts supplier LKQ Corp said it agreed to buy the holding company of Italy's Rhiag-Inter Auto Parts Italia SpA in a deal valued at 1.04 billion euros ($1.14 billion) on an enterprise basis.
The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2016, LKQ said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.91 euros) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Innova's special committee launches strategic review process
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)