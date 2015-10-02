MILAN Oct 2 Italy's Rhiag Group filed a request to list on the Milan bourse, the auto-parts distributor said on Friday.

European private equity firm Apax, which bought Rhiag in October 2013, hired banks to explore a stock market listing or sale of the group, sources told Reuters in July, adding Rhiag could have a value of as much as 1 billion euros. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)