UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Oct 2 Italy's Rhiag Group filed a request to list on the Milan bourse, the auto-parts distributor said on Friday.
European private equity firm Apax, which bought Rhiag in October 2013, hired banks to explore a stock market listing or sale of the group, sources told Reuters in July, adding Rhiag could have a value of as much as 1 billion euros. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.