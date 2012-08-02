BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
Aug 2 Coal producer Rhino Resource Partners LP reported a better-than-expected profit on lower operating costs.
Net income rose to $13 million, or 46 cents per share, for the second quarter from $9.4 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue marginally rose to $90 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue of $81.37 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cost of operations fell 11 percent to $60.2 million.
Rhino shares closed at $13.34 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.