Aug 2 Coal producer Rhino Resource Partners LP reported a better-than-expected profit on lower operating costs.

Net income rose to $13 million, or 46 cents per share, for the second quarter from $9.4 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue marginally rose to $90 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue of $81.37 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cost of operations fell 11 percent to $60.2 million.

Rhino shares closed at $13.34 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)