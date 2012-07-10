July 10 Rhino Resource Partners LP said
the impact of partner Patriot Coal Corp's bankruptcy
filing on their joint venture in West Virginia is uncertain, but
it expects operations at the mettalurgical coal venture to
continue.
Patriot Coal Corp filed for bankruptcy on Monday hit
by weak coal prices and low demand from electricity producers
who have turned to cheaper natural gas.
"Rhino expects the joint venture will continue normal
operations and does not expect the bankruptcy filing to have a
material negative effect on Rhino Eastern," the company said.
Rhino Eastern, the joint venture in which Patriot holds a 49
percent stake, produced 98,000 tons of steel-making coal during
the second quarter.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)