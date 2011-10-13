FRANKFURT Oct 13 Private equity investor RHJ
RHJI.BR is in talks with General Atlantic Partners about
reviving its bid to buy Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) unit BHF,
German daily Financial Times Deutschland said in an advance
copy of its Friday edition.
RHJ is also in talks with Pamplona, an investment company
run by Russian banker Alex Knaster, the paper said, without
citing sources.
RHJ needs to get a deal done by November, by which time its
rights to exclusive negotiations with Deutsche Bank expire, FTD
said.
Deutsche Bank and RHJ declined to comment.
Earlier this month Germany's markets regulator BaFin told
RHJ that it believed the private equity house was unable to
fund the deal and therefore needed to withdraw its application
to buy BHF. [ID:nL5E7L90UC]
In July, RHJ International said it was in exclusive
negotiations to acquire BHF, adding that it planned to finance
the purchase with the support of co-investors.
The costs of funding BHF once it is split from Deutsche
Bank have risen due to strains in the inter-bank lending
market, a factor that has deterred potential partners for
co-investor Kleinwort Benson. [ID:nL5E7JO2EI]
Deutsche Bank has been on the lookout for a buyer ever
since it inherited BHF through the 1 billion-euro purchase of
Sal. Oppenheim in March 2010.
Deutsche Bank's initial plan to sell BHF to LGT [LGT.UL],
owned by the royal family of Liechtenstein, was scuppered in
April after the deal was blocked by German regulator BaFin.
[ID:nLDE73H09J]
BHF is a 150-year-old institution with roughly 1,500
employees and 40 billion euros ($53 billion) in client assets
under management.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor, editing by Matthew Lewis)