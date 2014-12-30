BRIEF-Cre8tek says Flamingo signs agreement with directmoney
* Asx alert-trial agreement signed with directmoney,dm1-cr8.ax
Dec 30 Euronext:
* Says RHJ International to issue 41,198,419 new ordinary shares which will be immediately assimilated with existing ordinary shares
* Reference price is 5.5634 euros ($7)
* New shares to be listed on Euronext Brussels as of Dec. 31
* New number of outstanding RHJ International shares is 132,244,164
* Reason for shares issue is asset contribution Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8215 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asx alert-trial agreement signed with directmoney,dm1-cr8.ax
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016