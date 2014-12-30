Dec 30 Euronext:

* Says RHJ International to issue 41,198,419 new ordinary shares which will be immediately assimilated with existing ordinary shares

* Reference price is 5.5634 euros ($7)

* New shares to be listed on Euronext Brussels as of Dec. 31

* New number of outstanding RHJ International shares is 132,244,164

* Reason for shares issue is asset contribution Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8215 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)