Nov 18 RHJ International SA :

* Total assets under management at Sept. 30 are 52.9 billion euros

* Tier 1 ratio at Sept. 30 is 18 pct

* Anticipates good underlying operational progress of all business units to continue for remainder of 2014

* Approval of new name expected to be submitted at extraordinary general meeting to be called early 2015