BRUSSELS Aug 31 Belgian investment firm RHJ International (RHJI) RHJI.BR, which owns private bank Kleinwort Benson, said it is continuing to look for partners for its takeover of Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) BHF unit.

"We have said in our press statement when we announced the negotiations that we are looking to include investors beyond the investment that RHJI is going to make... I think you can assume from that that given our intentions about securing a very well capitalised bank, we definitely intend to have outside investors in," CEO Leonhard Fischer told a telephone conference on Wednesday.

Sources have told Reuters that RHJ International has been finding it difficult to find co-investors in the deal [ID:nL5E7JO2EI].

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)