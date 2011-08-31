BRUSSELS Aug 31 Belgian investment firm RHJ
International (RHJI) RHJI.BR, which owns private bank
Kleinwort Benson, said it is continuing to look for partners for
its takeover of Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) BHF unit.
"We have said in our press statement when we announced the
negotiations that we are looking to include investors beyond the
investment that RHJI is going to make... I think you can assume
from that that given our intentions about securing a very well
capitalised bank, we definitely intend to have outside investors
in," CEO Leonhard Fischer told a telephone conference on
Wednesday.
Sources have told Reuters that RHJ International has been
finding it difficult to find co-investors in the deal
[ID:nL5E7JO2EI].
