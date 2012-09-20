BRUSSELS, Sept 20 Belgian holding company RHJ International's private bank Kleinwort Benson has agreed to buy Deutsche Bank's BHF-Bank unit for 384 million euros ($501.4 million) in cash.

RHJI said in a statement on Thursday that an associated capital increase in Kleinwort Benson Group (KBG) to raise funds for the deal would mean that its stake in KBG would be reduced to about 60 percent. ($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)