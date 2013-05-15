UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS May 15 Holding group RHJ International will sell a 39 percent stake in Japanese household products company Shaklee International for 38.2 million euros ($49.58 million), the group said on Wednesday.
After the transaction the group said it would still have a stake of 1.6 percent in Shaklee.
The divestment is one of the final disposals RHJ is making in its transformation from a industrial holding to a financial group with private bank Kleinwort Benson as its main asset.
($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Foo Yun Chee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources