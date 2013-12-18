BRUSSELS Dec 18 RHJ International SA : * Says RHJI announces IPO of remaining stake in SigmaXYZ * Sold its remaining 10.9% stake in business consulting services company SigmaXYZ through IPO on the Tokyo stock exchange * IPO of RHJI's stake has generated proceeds of EUR 9.6 million * IPO of RHJI's stake follows earlier sale of 10.9% stake to a number of Japanese buyers in September 2013