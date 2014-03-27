BRIEF-Open Investments plans RUB 5 bln bonds placement
* Said on Monday that it plans placement of 5 billion rouble ($87.09 million) BO-01 series bonds in open subscription
BRUSSELS, March 27 RHJ International SA : * Consolidated loss across the group reduced by 21 pct to EUR 66.4 million (2012: EUR 84.4 million) * Company costs across RHJI and Kleinwort Benson Holdings reduced by 40 pct to EUR 30.6 million (2012: EUR 51.0 million) * EUR 51 billion assets under management ("AUM"); financial services revenues of approximately EUR 300 million * At a headline level, operating income was 12 pct lower than the prior year at £81.1 million (2012: £92.3 million) * Short-term expected to remain tough with impact of operational changes being offset by low interest rate, tight credit spread market environment * Business is well-positioned for growth, with a healthy pipeline * Other financial services business is well-positioned for growth, with a healthy pipeline
DUBAI, March 22 Most stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Tuesday in the absence of major international or domestic news, though Saudi Arabian stocks could react to news of a tighter policy on foreign workers.