Hong Kong, China stocks fall as global market sentiment turns bearish
* China also wary over tightening liquidity, PBOC risk assessment
May 15 Rhj International Sa
* Assets under management ("aum") at bhf-bank increased to 38.9 billion (31 december 2013: 38.5 billion),
* Improved banking margins and treasury performance helped drive a small uplift in revenues at kleinwort benson wealth management ("kbwm")2.
* Management is targeting pre-tax profitability of >60 million supported by annualised net new inflows of 4-6% of aum.
* The aim is to deliver these two years after the transformation of bhf-bank has been completed, and will be driven primarily by revenue synergies, balance sheet management, cost reduction and efficiency improvements. Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 22 China Overseas Land & Investment said on Wednesday its 2016 core profit rose 13.8 percent, lagging analyst expectations after its acquisition of CITIC Ltd's residential property business.
TOKYO, March 22 Japanese trading company Mitsubishi Corp may sell stakes in Australia thermal coal mines as it presses on with a switch to core assets such as coking coal after slumping to its first-ever annual loss last year, a spokesman said on Wednesday.