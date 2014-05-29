BOSTON May 29 The city of Providence, Rhode
Island, on Thursday said it filed a federal lawsuit against
Santander Bank alleging it refused to make prime
mortgages available in minority neighborhoods.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the
District of Rhode Island, claims that since 2009, Santander
deliberately reduced its lending in minority neighborhoods while
expanding in predominately white neighborhoods, violating the
U.S. Fair Housing Act.
"Many borrowers in minority neighborhoods are qualified for
prime loans, but Santander has written them off," Providence
Mayor Angel Taveras said in a press release announcing the
lawsuit. A spokesman for Santander was not immediately available
to comment.
(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Scott Malone)