June 18 Rhode Island remains on track to make a
$2.5 million interest payment next year on bonds that were used
to finance the facilities of 38 Studios, a now-bankrupt
videogame company founded by former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt
Schilling.
The state's House Finance Committee approved a budget late
Tuesday night that included making an interest payment next May
on $75 million of taxable bonds that the state sold in 2010 to
make a loan to the company and lure it to Rhode Island.
The company's loan payments were originally supposed to
secure the bonds. Now the state could wind up paying $89 million
for them, according to its director of administration, Richard
Licht.
Recently, some lawmakers had suggested the state walk away
from the debt as it confronts a budget gap of $30 million for
the fiscal year starting July 1, raising concerns about Rhode
Island's credit rating and also about the willingness of issuers
in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market to honor their debts.
The state legislature will have to approve funds each year
to make the interest payments. Even if it approves a transfer
this year, it is not obligated to make one next year, Finance
Committee Chairman Helio Melo said.
The state budget must still pass the entire House and then
be approved by the Democrat-controlled Senate.
Worried their fellow lawmakers will abandon the bonds,
Democratic leaders in the Senate called a special caucus earlier
on Tuesday evening, where Licht and State Deputy Treasurer Mark
Dingley warned that the municipal bond market would penalize
Rhode Island if it defaulted on the debt.
"This isn't about 38 Studios. It's about protecting our
reputation," Licht said, adding there were options to refinance
the debt so that it pays less interest.
On Monday Moody's Investors Service downgraded its rating of
the bonds and also put $2.1 billion of Rhode Island's debt under
review for possible downgrade.
"Failure is contagious," Licht also said, adding that
ratings would drop across the state in the advent of default, in
turn pushing up the costs of borrowing for all Rhode Island's
issuers.
That could prove painful for the small state and its towns,
which have struggled in recent years with high unemployment and
with covering the costs of their public pensions.
When it went under last year, 38 Studios - named after
Schilling's Major League jersey number - said it had owed more
than $150 million and had less than $22 million in assets.
Schilling said the company cost him $50 million of his own
fortune.