Sept 13 Confirmation of Central Falls'
bankruptcy plan has a positive effect on other Rhode Island
cities because it establishes a way out of bankruptcy that
spares general obligation bondholders, Moody's Investors Service
said on Thursday.
The city won court approval on Sept. 6 for its Chapter 9
municipal bankruptcy plan, which hikes taxes, cuts employees and
pensions, and reworks labor contracts while leaving bondholders
whole.
Moody's said that the plan and strong state intervention are
not just a credit positive for Central Falls, but also for
surrounding towns and cities, several of which are facing
financial distress.
"It is credit positive for other distressed Rhode Island
cities because it shows a path to emerging from bankruptcy
without defaulting on G.O. debt," Moody's said in a commentary.
The city, which is just 1.2 square miles large and has a
population of about 19,400, filed for bankruptcy in August 2011.
It had suffered deep cuts in state aid and revenue
shortfalls and it had an unfunded liability of about $80 million
for pension and retiree health benefits.
Moody's currently rates the city Caa1 but it is on review
for an upgrade.