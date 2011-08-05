* Municipal bankruptcies expected to become more common
* Retirees will start seeing smaller pension checks soon
By Edith Honan
CENTRAL FALLS, Rhode Island, Aug 4 A bankruptcy
filing this week by Central Falls, Rhode Island, could be a
lesson for other struggling U.S. cities in the advantages of
taking that drastic legal step, the city's receiver said in an
interview on Thursday.
Robert Flanders, a retired judge who took control of the
city in January, said he believes the city of 19,000 can emerge
from bankruptcy within a year without freezing itself out of
the municipal debt market or putting other Rhode Island cities
at risk of the same fate.
"Let's face it: this receivership is undemocratic in the
sense that the elected officials have all been shunted aside
and this outsider is coming in and doing things that may make
fiscal sense but may not ... be what the elected officials
might want to do," he told Reuters.
Cities and counties across the country are grappling with
huge budget shortfalls, and some analysts have suggested that
bankruptcy filings could become more common. Some, like Central
Falls, have been brought to their knees by pension costs that
have ballooned to amounts that top their ability to pay.
In Central Falls, which has been under state control for
over a year, the mayor and city council have had no formal role
as the receiver has worked to develop a rescue plan, including
seeking concessions from stakeholders like public sector
unions.
On Monday, Flanders said the city had filed for Chapter 9
municipal bankruptcy, citing its $80 million unfunded pension
and retiree health benefit liability that is more than four
times its annual budget of $17 million.
The move came after most retired municipal workers,
including police and firefighters, either declined or didn't
respond to what Flanders had called the "Big Ask" -- a drop in
pension payments by as much as 50 percent.
Now, certain changes can be made unilaterally, he said.
"Once the bankruptcy is filed, on Day One the receiver can
slash pensions, blow up collective bargaining agreements and
begin to implement the changes that are needed to effectuate
the financial reforms that are needed without having to get
anyone's OK," he said.
The filing came as Alabama's Jefferson County weighs a
Chapter 9 filing, which would make it the biggest municipal
bankruptcy in U.S. history [ID:nN1E77316U], and the
Pennsylvania state capital of Harrisburg also considers the
option.
NEW LAW
One factor that sets Rhode Island apart is a new law
designed to prevent scaring the municipal bond market away from
Rhode Island bonds and preventing other cities in the state --
some of which are considered distressed -- from also going
bankrupt.
The law guarantees bondholders will be paid before a
distressed city deals with its other obligations.
Those who caution against municipal bankruptcy often cite
Vallejo, California, where a Chapter 9 filing three years ago
proved expensive and time-consuming.
Central Falls could be the anti-Vallejo, said Flanders,
adding he aims to wrap up the legal process in a matter of
months.
Whatever the case, the filing will mean painful cuts,
especially to retired municipal workers, many of whom will
begin seeing their pensions cut by half or a third next month.
"None of this is fair. Fairness and justice are in the
afterlife," said Flanders. "But we only have so much to go
around."
Meanwhile, police union president Daniel Barzykowski said
financial pain was falling unfairly on municipal workers like
police.
"Morale is tough right now," he said. "I tell my guys all
the time that I want them to keep their heads straight when
they're out on the street because you can't put a price tag on
someone's safety."
