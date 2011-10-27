* Rhode Island workers protest pension changes
* Proposal would raise retirement age
* State plan one of least funded in United States
By Erica Naone
PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct 27 Fire fighters,
correctional officers and other Rhode Island public employees
turned out in force at the State House on Thursday to object to
major proposed changes to the state's pension system.
The proposal, called the Rhode Island Retirement Security
Act, would raise the retirement age for most state employees
and suspend cost-of-living adjustments for everyone collecting
state pensions.
Governor Lincoln Chafee and General Treasurer Gina Raimondo
have argued that the plan is needed to address severe budgetary
pressures. But public sector unions say the changes hurt
members who cannot afford a cut in benefits.
Stuck in financial straits, U.S. states are slashing
spending, and some of the biggest fights over the last year
have been about how much they contribute to pension funds,
many of which are already millions of dollars short. For more,
see: [ID:nN1E7920X5]
The legislation would set up a hybrid system for state
employees and teachers, mixing a traditional pension with a
retirement account similar to a 401(k). Correctional officers
and many of the groups at Thursday's hearing in Providence, the
state capital, will remain on the traditional pension system.
"We feel this is totally unfair and inequitable," Paul
Reed, president of the Rhode Island State Association of Fire
Fighters, said in an interview prior to the hearing.
According to a summary produced by Raimondo, the proposal
would save state taxpayers at least $3 billion over the next 10
years. Without the changes, the Treasurer projects that
taxpayer costs for the fund will double to more than $600
million next year and continue to grow to more than $1 billion
per year in just over 10 years.
Rhode Island's pension troubles are among the most severe
in the nation, according to research from the Pew Center on the
States, an independent nonprofit that assesses state policies.
Rhode Island's pensions for teachers, police, judges and
general employees collectively have only 49 percent of the
funding needed to cover benefits employees have already
accrued, said Kil Huh, director of research for the center.
Illinois is the only other state whose pension funding has
dropped below 50 percent. The center considers 80 percent
funding -- which only 19 states had as of fiscal year 2009 --
the minimum for a well-funded plan.
"A lot of Rhode Island's problems come from not funding
past promises in full, and now the bill has grown quite large,"
said Huh. The proposed changes "are among the most
comprehensive that any state has considered," he added.
Half of Rhode Island's public safety workers do not receive
Social Security, according to the Rhode Island Retirement
Security Coalition, an organization of unions opposing the
pension legislation.
David Mellon, president of the Rhode Island Brotherhood of
Correctional Officers, said the average officer collects a
pension of about $34,000 a year, and many would suffer without
receiving cost-of-living increases that they expected. He also
attacked the proposed increase in retirement age.
"Due to the nature of the job, you need to be young,"
Mellon said.
Unions are angry that the state is attempting to reduce
promised benefits after collecting regular contributions from
employees over the years.
"We've always paid what we've agreed to by contract," said
the firefighters' Reed, adding that the association "would
certainly use every available legal means" to fight changes if
they are passed.
Thursday's was the second of three scheduled public
hearings of the Joint House and Senate Finance Committee, with
another scheduled for Tuesday. That meeting will focus on
public employees covered by pension plans that are not
administered by the state. There are 36 such independent plans
in 24 cities and towns in Rhode Island, mainly covering public
safety employees.
(Reporting by Erica Naone; Editing by Dan Grebler)