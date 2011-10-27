* Rhode Island workers protest pension changes

* Proposal would raise retirement age

* State plan one of least funded in United States

By Erica Naone

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct 27 Fire fighters, correctional officers and other Rhode Island public employees turned out in force at the State House on Thursday to object to major proposed changes to the state's pension system.

The proposal, called the Rhode Island Retirement Security Act, would raise the retirement age for most state employees and suspend cost-of-living adjustments for everyone collecting state pensions.

Governor Lincoln Chafee and General Treasurer Gina Raimondo have argued that the plan is needed to address severe budgetary pressures. But public sector unions say the changes hurt members who cannot afford a cut in benefits.

Stuck in financial straits, U.S. states are slashing spending, and some of the biggest fights over the last year have been about how much they contribute to pension funds, many of which are already millions of dollars short. For more, see: [ID:nN1E7920X5]

The legislation would set up a hybrid system for state employees and teachers, mixing a traditional pension with a retirement account similar to a 401(k). Correctional officers and many of the groups at Thursday's hearing in Providence, the state capital, will remain on the traditional pension system.

"We feel this is totally unfair and inequitable," Paul Reed, president of the Rhode Island State Association of Fire Fighters, said in an interview prior to the hearing.

According to a summary produced by Raimondo, the proposal would save state taxpayers at least $3 billion over the next 10 years. Without the changes, the Treasurer projects that taxpayer costs for the fund will double to more than $600 million next year and continue to grow to more than $1 billion per year in just over 10 years.

Rhode Island's pension troubles are among the most severe in the nation, according to research from the Pew Center on the States, an independent nonprofit that assesses state policies.

Rhode Island's pensions for teachers, police, judges and general employees collectively have only 49 percent of the funding needed to cover benefits employees have already accrued, said Kil Huh, director of research for the center.

Illinois is the only other state whose pension funding has dropped below 50 percent. The center considers 80 percent funding -- which only 19 states had as of fiscal year 2009 -- the minimum for a well-funded plan.

"A lot of Rhode Island's problems come from not funding past promises in full, and now the bill has grown quite large," said Huh. The proposed changes "are among the most comprehensive that any state has considered," he added.

Half of Rhode Island's public safety workers do not receive Social Security, according to the Rhode Island Retirement Security Coalition, an organization of unions opposing the pension legislation.

David Mellon, president of the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers, said the average officer collects a pension of about $34,000 a year, and many would suffer without receiving cost-of-living increases that they expected. He also attacked the proposed increase in retirement age.

"Due to the nature of the job, you need to be young," Mellon said.

Unions are angry that the state is attempting to reduce promised benefits after collecting regular contributions from employees over the years.

"We've always paid what we've agreed to by contract," said the firefighters' Reed, adding that the association "would certainly use every available legal means" to fight changes if they are passed.

Thursday's was the second of three scheduled public hearings of the Joint House and Senate Finance Committee, with another scheduled for Tuesday. That meeting will focus on public employees covered by pension plans that are not administered by the state. There are 36 such independent plans in 24 cities and towns in Rhode Island, mainly covering public safety employees. (Reporting by Erica Naone; Editing by Dan Grebler)