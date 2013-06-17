June 17 Moody's Investors Service on Monday downgraded by two notches its rating on $75 million of taxable bonds sold to benefit bankrupt 38 Studios and put $2.1 billion of Rhode Island's debt under review for possible downgrade, citing lawmakers unwillingness to repay the debt.

A video-gaming venture, 38 Studios was founded by former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling and named after his jersey number.

The taxable bonds, issued by Rhode Island Economic Development Corp's Job Creation Guarantee Program for a loan to the studio, were cut to Baa1 from A2 with a negative outlook.

The state-level ratings review of Rhode Island's Aa2 credit rating reflects "uncertainty surrounding the state legislature's willingness" to appropriate funds requested to replenish the capital reserve fund for the 38 Studios bonds, Moody's said.

"Without replenishment, the reserve fund will be insufficient to make the interest payment due on May 1, 2014," Moody's said in a statement.

Rhode Island's governor, Lincoln Chafee, predicted state legislators will honor the state's debt.

"I believe that the general assembly will do the right thing to protect the reputation and borrowing ability of Rhode Island" he said in a statement.

38 Studios was launched in 2006 and mostly funded by Schilling. Trying to lure the company to Providence from Maynard in Massachusetts, Rhode Island lawmakers approved in 2010 the loan to 38 Studios.

Moody's cited in the past Rhode Island's moral obligation to pay as supporting the development bonds. But now as state lawmakers are openly discussing not paying that debt, Moody's is also questioning the impact on the whole state debt.

"The potential for a decision by the legislature to withhold funds to replenish the debt service reserve signals potential unwillingness to honor its obligations to bondholders," said Moody's.

"Selectivity regarding which obligations to honor leads us to question our confidence in the full faith and credit of the state and its willingness to honor its other debt obligations compared to otherwise similarly rated states," it said.