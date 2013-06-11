(Corrects company to Fitch in third paragraph)

June 11 Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded the senior lien general airport revenue bonds ratings of the Rhode Island Economic Development Corp to BBB-plus from A-minus.

The rating outlook is stable.

The downgrade reflects the airport's plan for additional borrowings despite a prolonged period of declinging traffic, which will increase overall leverage levels, Fitch said. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)