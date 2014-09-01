UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 Rhodes Food Group Holdings, a South African manufacturer of frozen food and prepared meals, said on Monday it planned to raise 600 million rand ($56 million) through a listing in Johannesburg.
Rhodes, which supplies major retailers such as Pick N Pay and Shoprite with jams, pastries and sausage rolls and sells canned citrus in Britain, said in a statement it would use the proceeds to pay off debt and fund growth, including in sub-Saharan Africa.
As part of the listing Rhodes said it wanted to issue to shares equivalent to around a quarter of its existing stock.
Morgan Stanley, FirstRand's Rand Merchant Bank unit and Renaissance Capital have been appointed joint coordinators and bookrunners, Rhodes said. ($1 = 10.6425 South African Rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources