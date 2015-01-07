UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 7 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd
* Rhodes Food Group Proprietary Ltd, Pacmar and shareholders of Pacmar have entered into an agreement
* Deal for an aggregate cash consideration of 165 mln rand
* Rhodes food will acquire 100 pct of issued share capital of Pacmar from its shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.