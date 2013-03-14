FRANKFURT, March 14 The German cartel office
conditionally approved a plan of hospital operator Asklepios
to increase its stake in peer Rhoen-Klinikum
to above 10 pct.
Asklepios will be allowed such a step if it agrees to
selling its hospitals Harzklinik and MVZ Harz in Goslar to an
independent competitor, the competition watchdog said on
Thursday.
Should the decision by the German Federal Cartel Office
encourage Asklepios to stock up, Rhoen's options -- as it seeks
to forge an alliance or tie-up with peers -- would be limited
because Asklepios has opposed such plans.
Rhoen Klinikum, however, said in a statement that the
competition watchdog's decision did not affect company's room
for manoeuvre.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)