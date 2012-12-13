BRIEF-Mach7 Technologies expect positive ebitda result for financial year ended 30 june 2017
* Mach7 expects positive ebitda result for financial year ended 30 june 2017
FRANKFURT Dec 13 The German federal cartel office said it has reservations over a plan by hospital operator Asklepios to take a stake of up to 10.1 percent in rival Rhoen-Klinikum.
The cartel office said that due to Rhoen's structure, a stake of just 10 percent would act as a blocking minority.
Rhoen is however considering changing its bylaws, after its structure - whereby shareholders representing at least 90 percent of its stock must approve any major decision - effectively scuppered a bid by Fresenius, a company source told Reuters in November.
The cartel office will make a final decision in mid-January.
Shares in Rhoen rose were up 2.3 percent at 1356 GMT. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
* Mach7 expects positive ebitda result for financial year ended 30 june 2017
SYDNEY, Feb 13 Australian rubber products maker Ansell Ltd said on Monday it had received several expressions of interest for its condom business, as it reported flat profits for the half-year ended Dec. 31.
* Second half is expected to see continued progress against company's strategic goals