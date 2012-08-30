* Asklepios warns Rhoen board members against
resigning-sources
* Fresenius to decide over new bid within next few
days-sources
* Asklepios will strive to keep Rhoen independent-sources
(Adds details, background)
By Frank Siebelt and Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, Aug 27 Hospital operator Asklepios
has told Rhoen-Klinikum it plans to raise
its stake in its rival, two sources close to the companies told
Reuters, in a strong message of defiance to Rhoen's suitor
Fresenius.
The plan comes at a decisive time of boardroom negotiations
as Fresenius, which is seeking to become the dominant player in
the German private hospital market, tries to draw up terms of a
fresh bid for Rhoen after its initial offer was sabotaged by
Asklepios in June.
That 3.1 billion euro ($3.9 billion) bid fell just short of
the 90 percent acceptance Fresenius needed from Rhoen
shareholders for a full takeover, but other sources close to the
matter have said they expect Fresenius to settle for just 50
percent plus one share in Rhoen, working around any opposition
from minority shareholder Asklepios.
The motives of Asklepios - which helped to sink Fresenius's
initial bid by buying a 5 percent stake in Rhoen - are unclear,
but it now seems certain it will not sell out to Fresenius
without a fight.
The people close to the companies also told Reuters on
Thursday that Asklepios, owned by founder Bernard Broermann, had
warned Rhoen board members against making way for Fresenius
representatives.
That could pose further difficulties for Fresenius, which
has made a renewed bid contingent on shareholders'
representatives on the Rhoen board stepping down, according to
sources.
Placing its own representatives on the board would allow
Fresenius to speedily integrate its Helios Hospitals units with
Rhoen by creating a number of joint ventures.
Fresenius is blocked from completely folding Rhoen into its
own operations because Rhoen's bylaws require 90 percent
shareholder approval for structural changes such as capital
increases. Asklepios and other healthcare companies with shares
in Rhoen are said to oppose that.
BOARD BACKING
Other sources close to the companies said on Thursday that
the ten Rhoen supervisory board members representing the capital
side have given written consent to stepping down but one of the
sources said that this was done only on certain conditions that
Fresenius would now have to consider.
These sources said Rhoen's executive board have signalled to
Fresenius that they would back the proposed second bid. German
capital market regulation requires approval from the target's
boards if a failed bid is revived within 12 months.
"The ball is now in Fresenius' court," one of the sources
said.
In its message, Asklepios also made it clear to Rhoen it
would strive to preserve Rhoen's integrity and would try to
fight any attempts to farm out essential administrative
functions to a third-party entity.
Asklepios, Rhoen and Fresenius declined to comment.
Fresenius is due to decide on a new bid within the next few
days but it remains unclear whether it will push ahead.
Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider is scheduled to return
shortly from China where he accompanied German Chancellor Angela
Merkel on her visit.
By combining its Helios unit with Rhoen, Fresenius would
create a chain of clinics that offers a hospital within an
hour's drive to 75 percent of Germans, dwarfing rival Asklepios.
The three companies are roughly the same size in terms of sales,
at just over 2.5 bln euros each a year.
One person who knows Asklepios founder Broermann has said
his vision is to create a network of acute care hospitals
combined with rehabilitation clinics that would offer package
deals to medical insurers to help them cut treatment costs.
A combination of Fresenius' Helios hospitals unit and Rhoen
would undermine this strategy, that person said.
B. Braun , which competes with Fresenius in medical equipment
such as infusion and tube feeding supplies, b ought a 5 percent
s take in Rhoen. Th e group is said to be against the tie-up
because it ris ks losing an important client if Rhoen becomes
part of Fresenius' hospitals division.
Smaller hospital chain Sana is also said to hold an
unspecified stake.
($1 = 0.7982 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger and Andreas Rinke;
Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)