FRANKFURT Aug 27 Hospitals operator Asklepios
told Rhoen-Klinikum it plans to raise
further its stake in its rival, two sources told Reuters, in a
strong message of defiance to Rhoen's suitor Fresenius
.
The plans come at a decisive time of boardroom negotiations
as Fresenius tries to draw up terms of a fresh bid for Rhoen,
after its initial offer was sabotaged by Asklepios in June.
While Fresenius' initial 3.1 billion euro ($3.9 billion) bid
fell short of the 90 percent acceptance it needed among Rhoen
shareholders, it is now expected to settle for just 50 percent
plus one share in Rhoen, ready to work around any opposition
from minority shareholder Asklepios.
Asklepios - owned by founder Bernard Broermann - has now
made it clear, however, it would not go without a fight.
The people familiar with the matter also told Reuters on
Thursday that Asklepios had warned Rhoen board members against
making way for Fresenius representatives.
That could pose further difficulties for Fresenius, which
has made a renewed bid contingent on capital representatives on
the Rhoen supervisory board stepping down, according to sources.
Placing its own representatives on the Rhoen board would
allow Fresenius to speedily integrate its Helios Hospitals units
with Rhoen by creating a number of joint ventures.
It will be blocked from completely folding Rhoen into its
own operations because Rhoen's bylaws require 90 percent
shareholder approval for capital changes. Asklepios and two
other healthcare companies with shares in Rhoen are said to
oppose that.
Sources said that the ten Rhoen supervisory board members
representing the capital side have given written consent to
stepping down but one of the sources said that this was done
only on certain conditions that Fresenius would now have to
consider.
Asklepios also made it clear to Rhoen it would strive to
preserve Rhoen's integrity and to would try to fight any
attempts to farm out any central functions to a third-party
entity.
Asklepios, Rhoen and Fresenius declined to comment.
By combining its Helios unit with Rhoen, Fresenius would
create a chain of clinics that offers a hospital within an
hour's drive to 75 percent of Germans, dwarfing rival Asklepios
whi ch is rou ghly the same si ze as its two rivals in terms of
sales.
One person who knows Asklepios founder Broermann has said
his vision is to create a network of acute care hospitals
combined with rehabilitation clinics that would offer package
deals to medical insurers to help them cut treatment costs.
A combination of Fresenius' Helios hospitals unit and Rhoen
would undermine this strategy, that person said.
($1 = 0.7982 euros)
(Additional reporting and writing by Ludwig Burger; editing by
Victoria Bryan)