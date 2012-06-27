BRIEF-Straumann thinks non-premium growth will outpefrom premium growth in 2017 - conf call
* Thinks non-premium growth will outpefrom premium growth in 2017; sees non-premium growth >5 percent - conference call
FRANKFURT, June 27 Shares in Rhoen-Klinikum fell by more than 4 percent on Wednesday after it said unlisted rival Asklepios Kliniken had built a stake of more than 5 percent in Rhoen-Klinikum, potentially complicating a planned takeover by Fresenius. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)
* offeror entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Ching Chiat Kwong, Low See Ching, Low Bee Lan Audrey And Tee Wee Sien
* OUE launches mandatory unconditional cash offer for international healthway corporation at S$0.106 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: