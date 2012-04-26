Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT, April 26 Rhoen-Klinikum finance chief Erik Hamann said he had first learned of Fresenius SE's takeover offer for Rhoen on Thursday morning.
Germany's Fresenius said earlier on Thursday it plans to take over Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($4.1 billion) with the backing of Rhoen's founder, who controls 12.45 percent.
The move would make healthcare conglomerate Fresenius by far the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Ludwig Burger)
