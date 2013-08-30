* Munich prosecutors probe suspected market manipulation

By Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt

FRANKFURT, Aug 30 German prosecutors were investigating suspected market manipulation linked to Fresenius's failed attempt to buy hospitals chain Rhoen-Klinikum last year, Munich head prosecutor Thomas Steinkraus-Koch said on Friday.

The criminal investigation, launched in early July, related to unlisted rival Asklepios buying a stake in Rhoen after healthcare group Fresenius made its takeover offer, he said.

"There is an investigation based on accusations of market manipulation and attempted coercion," Steinkraus-Koch said.

Several people were under investigation, he said, declining to name them.

A spokeswoman for German financial markets regulator BaFin said the watchdog had not found any irregularities after it was asked by Munich prosecutors to look into the matter.

Rhoen's bylaws required Fresenius to seek 90 percent shareholder approval for its bid and the purchase of a stake of less than 10 percent in Rhoen by Asklepios was enough to prevent Fresenius from clearing that hurdle.

Fresenius decided not to bid with a lower acceptance threshold. That would not have given it full control of Rhoen.

Asklepios opposed the Rhoen-Fresenius deal because it feared the emergence of a dominant player able to trump rivals when public-sector hospitals were put up for auction.

Asklepios, owned by founder Bernard Broermann, was not the only investor hostile to the Rhoen-Fresenius tie-up. The family of Ludwig Georg Braun, which owns B. Braun - a competitor of Fresenius in medical equipment such as infusion and tube feeding supplies - bought a 5 percent stake in Rhoen last year.

Sources have said B. Braun feared the deal would have put it at risk of losing Rhoen as a client to Fresenius.

A spokesman for Eugen Muench, Rhoen's founder and supervisory board chairman, said Muench was not under investigation, declining to comment further.

Muench had initially invited Fresenius to make its bid and has continued to campaign for the merger.

A Rhoen spokesman said he was not aware of the company being subject to an investigation. Fresenius, B. Braun and Asklepios all declined to comment.

The scuffle over Rhoen is also being fought in a separate court. At Rhoen's annual shareholder meeting in June, Chairman Muench dismissed B. Braun's votes as invalid, prompting the latter as well as Asklepios to cry foul.

The AGM vote scrapped the requirement in Rhoen's bylaws for 90 percent shareholder clearance for major decisions such as a takeover but the change will not take effect until dissenting shareholders' complaints are decided in court. (Additional reporting by Andreas Kroener; Editing by Louise Ireland)