By Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt
FRANKFURT, Aug 30 German prosecutors were
investigating suspected market manipulation linked to
Fresenius's failed attempt to buy hospitals chain
Rhoen-Klinikum last year, Munich head prosecutor
Thomas Steinkraus-Koch said on Friday.
The criminal investigation, launched in early July, related
to unlisted rival Asklepios buying a stake in Rhoen after
healthcare group Fresenius made its takeover offer, he said.
"There is an investigation based on accusations of market
manipulation and attempted coercion," Steinkraus-Koch said.
Several people were under investigation, he said, declining
to name them.
A spokeswoman for German financial markets regulator BaFin
said the watchdog had not found any irregularities after it was
asked by Munich prosecutors to look into the matter.
Rhoen's bylaws required Fresenius to seek 90 percent
shareholder approval for its bid and the purchase of a stake of
less than 10 percent in Rhoen by Asklepios was enough to prevent
Fresenius from clearing that hurdle.
Fresenius decided not to bid with a lower acceptance
threshold. That would not have given it full control of Rhoen.
Asklepios opposed the Rhoen-Fresenius deal because it feared
the emergence of a dominant player able to trump rivals when
public-sector hospitals were put up for auction.
Asklepios, owned by founder Bernard Broermann, was not the
only investor hostile to the Rhoen-Fresenius tie-up. The family
of Ludwig Georg Braun, which owns B. Braun - a competitor of
Fresenius in medical equipment such as infusion and tube feeding
supplies - bought a 5 percent stake in Rhoen last year.
Sources have said B. Braun feared the deal would have put it
at risk of losing Rhoen as a client to Fresenius.
A spokesman for Eugen Muench, Rhoen's founder and
supervisory board chairman, said Muench was not under
investigation, declining to comment further.
Muench had initially invited Fresenius to make its bid and
has continued to campaign for the merger.
A Rhoen spokesman said he was not aware of the company being
subject to an investigation. Fresenius, B. Braun and Asklepios
all declined to comment.
The scuffle over Rhoen is also being fought in a separate
court. At Rhoen's annual shareholder meeting in June, Chairman
Muench dismissed B. Braun's votes as invalid, prompting the
latter as well as Asklepios to cry foul.
The AGM vote scrapped the requirement in Rhoen's bylaws for
90 percent shareholder clearance for major decisions such as a
takeover but the change will not take effect until dissenting
shareholders' complaints are decided in court.
