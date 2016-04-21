* Asklepios sees Rhoen Klinikum as too expensive
* Plans to make an offer if Rhoen shares below 22 euros
* Rhoen shares closed at 27.61 euros on Thursday
(Adds source, no comment from Rhoen Klinikum)
By Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, April 21 German clinics operator
Asklepios is interested in taking over peer Rhoen
Klinikum in the medium term, two industry sources told
Reuters.
While Asklepios owner Bernard Broermann sees a takeover as
too expensive at the moment given Rhoen's share is trading near
an all-time high of around 28 euros, he is ready to move if the
price falls, the people said.
"The plans are in the drawer; it is only a question of
timing," one of the people said.
Asklepios, which currently holds a stake of nearly 18
percent in Rhoen, plans to make an offer if the shares fall
below 22 euros, another person said.
Shares in Rhoen Klinikum closed down 0.8 percent on Thursday
at 27.61 euros (about $31).
Asklepios declined to comment. Rhoen Klinikum has not
received an offer of 22 euros per shares, said a spokesman.
($1 = 0.8850 euros)
