BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Oct 23 Germany's Rhoen Klinikum said on Thursday its share buyback programme had so far been accepted by shareholders holding about 6.35 percent of its basic capital.
The acceptance period for the public purchase offer runs until Nov. 14 at 2200 GMT, the company said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jane Baird)
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: