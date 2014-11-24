FRANKFURT Nov 24 Unlisted German hospitals chain Asklepios' stake in Rhoen-Klinikum has increased to 15.25 percent from less than 10 percent, a regulatory filing by Rhoen showed on Monday.

A source told Reuters last week that Asklepios' holding in Rhoen was set to rise above 10 percent because it tendered no or few shares in a buy-back by Rhoen.

