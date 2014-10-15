FRANKFURT Oct 15 German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum hopes its 1.7-billion-euro ($2.2 billion) share buyback programme could help shake up its ownership structure and end a row among its biggest shareholders over the group's strategy.

Rhoen's three biggest shareholders - controlling more than 35 percent of the group combined - are its founder Eugen Muench, medical supplies maker B. Braun and rival hospital chain Asklepios.

B. Braun and Asklepios in 2012 torpedoed Rhoen's attempted tie-up with healthcare group Fresenius, buying enough Rhoen shares between them to have a blocking minority, because they feared the emergence of a dominant player in the German hospitals market.

"The three need to sort themselves out now," Rhoen's finance chief Jens-Peter Neumann told journalists on Wednesday.

Fresenius eventually circumvented the shareholders' opposition by buying about two-thirds of Rhoen's assets for 3 billion euros, part of which Rhoen is now returning to investors by offering to buy some of their shares.

B. Braun, Muench and Asklepios could roughly double their stakes in Rhoen if they chose not to sell their shares back to the company.

If B. Braun's stake, currently at around 18 percent, rose above 30 percent the company would be forced under German law to make a full takeover offer for Rhoen. Muench currently holds 12.5 percent of Rhoen, while Asklepios has more than 5 percent.

None of the three have commented so far on whether they plan to accept the offer.

