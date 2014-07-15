BRIEF-Internet Infinity announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 21
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
FRANKFURT, July 15 German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum said a law suit has been filed against a shareholder vote at its recent annual general meeting to use the proceeds from a sale of hospitals to buy back shares.
The company said it would defend itself against the law suit, seeking court approval to go ahead with the share buy-back anyway.
It added that if it does not succeed, it could revert to an alternative shareholder-approved plan to pay a special dividend in lieu of a share buy-back.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago